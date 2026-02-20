Marcelo Mayer News: Not locked into starting job
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Mayer will have to earn his way onto the Opening Day roster, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Mayer remains a likely bet to be in Boston's lineup on Opening Day in Cincinnati, but a job will not be handed to him, with Cora noting the young infielder must improve his offense after posting a 80 wRC+ in the majors last season. What position Mayer is likely to fill hasn't been determined yet. The Red Sox had previously indicated a desire to put him at third base, but early on in camp Mayer has mostly played second base, with Caleb Durbin handling the hot corner.
