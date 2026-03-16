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Marcelo Mayer News: Playing in minor-league game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Mayer (knee) is scheduled to play in a Triple-A game on the back fields of Red Sox camp Monday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Mayer was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's 7-2 win over the Twins due to a sore left knee, but manager Alex Cora downplayed the injury afterward, noting that the 23-year-old was scheduled to return to action Tuesday versus Atlanta. While that still could come to pass, Mayer is evidently feeling even better than the Red Sox anticipated a day later, resulting in him being cleared to play in the minor-league contest. Mayer has enjoyed a solid spring thus far with an .816 OPS in 27 plate appearances, so assuming he can avoid any further health-related setbacks this week, he should be in good position to open the season as the Red Sox's primary second baseman.

Marcelo Mayer
Boston Red Sox
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