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Marcelo Mayer News: Reaches base four times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Mayer started at second base and went 2-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's spring game against Tampa Bay.

Mayer followed up one of his worst games of the Grapefruit League on Thursday (0-for-4, two strikeouts) with his best Friday. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has made it clear that Mayer is not guaranteed a spot on the 26-man roster yet, but the expectation is that he'll open the season with Boston on March 26 in Cincinnati, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. If Mayer is on the Opening Day roster, then he'll likely be the primary starter at second base.

Marcelo Mayer
Boston Red Sox
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