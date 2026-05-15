Marcelo Mayer News: Smacks game-tying homer Friday
Mayer went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run during the Red Sox's 3-2 extra-inning loss to Atlanta on Friday.
Friday's contest was a low-scoring affair, and Meyer ended up tying things at 2-2 in the seventh inning after smacking a solo homer. It was his second home run of the season, with his first taking place April 3 against the Padres. Meyer has struggled at the plate as of late, but perhaps Friday's performance was a sign of things to come for the 23-year-old second baseman.
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