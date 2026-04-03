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Marcelo Mayer News: Sparks offense in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Mayer went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

Mayer doubled and scored in the third inning before adding a two-run homer in the sixth. The long ball was particularly impressive, coming in his first at-bat against a lefty this season after he went just 4-for-26 against southpaws in 2025. The 23-year-old is off to an encouraging start, going 5-for-17 with four extra-base hits and five runs scored through seven games. Entering last season as one of the game's top prospects, he still offers upside as a potential post-hype sleeper in 2026.

Marcelo Mayer
Boston Red Sox
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