Marcelo Mayer headshot

Marcelo Mayer News: Spring debut delayed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Mayer is expected to make his spring debut Friday on the road against Atlanta, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

As the first games of the Grapefruit League ticked by, it was odd that Mayer hadn't played a game. It turns out his hitting progression was being slow-walked due to a July 2025 wrist injury that eventually required surgery and ended his season early. "Now, he's just adding to his hitting program. He's doing everything," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "He's just adding the velo machine and the Trajekt." Caleb Durbin has been filling in at third base while Mayer was held back. A better indication of how Mayer and Durbin will eventually fit on the diamond should emerge once Mayer takes the field. Each player has experience at second and third base.

Marcelo Mayer
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcelo Mayer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcelo Mayer See More
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
Author Image
Jan Levine
13 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
15 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
158 days ago
Sorare MLB: Upgrades, Holds and Downgrades
MLB
Sorare MLB: Upgrades, Holds and Downgrades
Author Image
Chris Morgan
167 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
171 days ago