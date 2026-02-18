Marcelo Mayer News: Takes grounders at 2B

Mayer has taken infield practice exclusively at second base during the first few days of camp, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

One storyline during camp is how manager Alex Cora deploys Mayer and Caleb Durbin, who has been used exclusively at third base thus far. Both infielders have experience at second and third base, and it's likely each will get reps at the two positions. "Everybody will benefit from reps, but we'll make a decision, probably sooner rather than later," Cora said. "We're not going to be waiting." A better indicator of the manager's plans should emerge when the Red Sox begin spring games this weekend.