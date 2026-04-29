Marcelo Mayer headshot

Marcelo Mayer News: Taking seat against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Mayer is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

With a left-hander (Eric Lauer) on the hill for Toronto, the left-handed-hitting Mayer will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. He'll be replaced in the starting nine by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who will man second base and bat eighth.

Marcelo Mayer
Boston Red Sox
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