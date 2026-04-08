Marcelo Mayer News: Taking seat against southpaw
Mayer is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
With southpaw Shane Drohan on the hill for Milwaukee, Mayer and fellow left-handed hitters Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida will be held out of the starting nine. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will replace Mayer at second base and will bat ninth.
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