Marcelo Mayer headshot

Marcelo Mayer News: Taking seat Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 5, 2026 at 12:47pm

Mayer is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

With lefty Ryan Weathers on the mound for New York, Mayer is getting the night off from the starting nine and Isiah Kiner-Falefa is making the start at shortstop and batting sixth. Mayer is slashing an underwhelming .222/.283/.296 with two homers, 14 RBI, 16 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 12:32 BB:K across 181 plate appearances this season.

Marcelo Mayer
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcelo Mayer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcelo Mayer See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago