Marcelo Mayer News: Taking seat Friday

Mayer is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

With lefty Ryan Weathers on the mound for New York, Mayer is getting the night off from the starting nine and Isiah Kiner-Falefa is making the start at shortstop and batting sixth. Mayer is slashing an underwhelming .222/.283/.296 with two homers, 14 RBI, 16 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 12:32 BB:K across 181 plate appearances this season.