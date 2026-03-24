Marcelo Mayer News: Will platoon early in season
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Mayer will be part of a platoon at second base early in the regular season, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Cora indicated that Mayer will sit against left-handers with either Isiah Kiner-Falefa or Andruw Monasterio sliding in at second base against righties. Back in February, before spring training started, Cora envisioned Mayer playing against both all starters, but it appears that won't be the case to start the season. Mayer was just 4-for-26 (.154) in the majors and had a .630 OPS in the minors against southpaws in MLB last year.
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