Marco Gonzales News: Becomes free agent
Gonzales elected to become a free agent Tuesday.
He had been removed from the Rangers' 40-man roster, and Gonzales has opted to seek a job elsewhere rather than accepting an outright assignment. The lefty has yielded one run with a 3:4 K:BB over 6.2 innings covering three appearances for the Rangers this season.
Marco Gonzales
Free Agent
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