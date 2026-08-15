Marco Gonzales News: DFA'd by Rangers

The Rangers designated Gonzales for assignment Saturday.

The Rangers will push Gonzales off the active and 40-man rosters to create roster space for Jakob Junis (thigh), who returned from the 15-day injured list Saturday. Gonzales has surrendered just one run in 6.2 innings with the Rangers but carries a 7.57 ERA and 1.87 WHIP across 69 frames in the minors this season.