Marco Gonzales headshot

Marco Gonzales News: DFA'd by Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

The Rangers designated Gonzales for assignment Saturday.

The Rangers will push Gonzales off the active and 40-man rosters to create roster space for Jakob Junis (thigh), who returned from the 15-day injured list Saturday. Gonzales has surrendered just one run in 6.2 innings with the Rangers but carries a 7.57 ERA and 1.87 WHIP across 69 frames in the minors this season.

Marco Gonzales
Texas Rangers
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