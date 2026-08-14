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Marco Gonzales News: Selected from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:03am

The Rangers selected Gonzales' contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Gonzales elected free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A on Aug. 2 but returned to the Rangers on a minor-league deal shortly afterward and will now reclaim a spot in the big-league bullpen, replacing Ben Peoples. Gonzales has given up just one run in six MLB innings this season, but his 7.57 ERA and 1.87 WHIP at Triple-A suggest that he's best suited for low-leverage situations with the Rangers.

Marco Gonzales
Texas Rangers
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