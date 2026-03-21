Marco Gonzales News: Won't make Opening Day roster

The Padres reassigned Gonzales to minor-league camp Saturday.

Gonzales signed with San Diego on a minor-league contract in late January. The Padres had an open competition for their final two Opening Day rotation spots this spring, but Gonzales failed to make an intriguing case, posting an ugly 10.80 ERA, 2.55 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB over 13.1 innings. The 34-year-old missed all of last season while recovering from flexor tendon repair surgery in his left forearm, and given his results this spring, it's clear he hasn't yet fully shaken off the rust.