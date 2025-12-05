Luciano was one of the best prospects in baseball a few years ago, but he has not progressed as hoped, slashing just .217\/.286\/.304 over 41 games in the majors and .227\/.351\/.401 at the Triple-A level. He's still just 24, though, so the Pirates felt he was worth a roll of the dice. Luciano -- who does not have minor-league options remaining -- has primarily been a shortstop but shifted to left field at Triple-A Sacramento in 2025. It's unclear at this point what position the Pirates have planned for him.