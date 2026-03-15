Marco Luciano News: Fails to make Opening Day roster
The Yankees reassigned Luciano to minor-league camp Sunday.
Once a prized prospect in the Giants organization, Luciano's luster has dimmed while he's shown limitations and defensively and has slashed a collective .217/.286/.304 over 126 plate appearances across multiple abbreviated stints in the majors. He was claimed off waivers by two other organizations this winter before landing with the Yankees, who outrighted him off the 40-man roster in February. After he was unable to win a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day squad, Luciano should be ticketed for a full-time role at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.
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