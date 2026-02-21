Marco Raya headshot

Marco Raya News: Moves to bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Raya, who was moved to the bullpen late last season, will be used as a reliever going forward, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports. Raya struck out three batters in one inning against the University of Minnesota in an exhibition Friday in his spring debut.

Raya had a 22.6% strikeout rate last season at Triple-A, but a 12.6% walk rate helped result in a 6.02 ERA. If Raya can reduce his walks at Triple-A he could be a candidate for the major league bullpen this summer.

Marco Raya
Minnesota Twins
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Raya See More
