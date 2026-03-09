Marco Raya News: Sent out of big-league camp
The Twins optioned Raya to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.
Raya was one of nine players sent out of big-league camp in the Twins' latest round of roster cuts. The 23-year-old right-hander is entering his second season as a member of Minnesota's 40-man roster but is still waiting to make his MLB debut. After logging a 6.02 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 98.2 innings in his 30 appearances (20 starts) for St. Paul in 2025, Raya is expected to serve as a full-time reliever for the Triple-A club during the 2026 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Raya See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Raya See More