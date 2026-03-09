Marco Raya News: Sent out of big-league camp

The Twins optioned Raya to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.

Raya was one of nine players sent out of big-league camp in the Twins' latest round of roster cuts. The 23-year-old right-hander is entering his second season as a member of Minnesota's 40-man roster but is still waiting to make his MLB debut. After logging a 6.02 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 98.2 innings in his 30 appearances (20 starts) for St. Paul in 2025, Raya is expected to serve as a full-time reliever for the Triple-A club during the 2026 season.