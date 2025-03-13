Marcus Semien News: Back in spring lineup

Semien (illness) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

Semien was scratched from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's game against the Reds after falling victim to a stomach bug, but he appears to have made enough strides in his recovery overnight to return to action. He's gotten off to a slow start at the dish during Cactus League play, recording six hits in 32 at-bats.