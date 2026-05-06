Marcus Semien News: Big game in win
Semien went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.
Semien's four hits Wednesday matched his total from his previous seven games combined. The homer was his first since April 3 in San Francisco, and this was the first time he'd logged an extra-base hit since April 23 against the Twins. Semien is now batting .231 with a .602 OPS, two homers, 13 RBI, 11 runs scored, six doubles and four stolen bases over 36 contests. He's getting steady playing time but often hitting in the bottom half of the order due to his struggles at the plate early in the year -- he's hit above the No. 5 spot just once all season.
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