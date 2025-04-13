Marcus Semien News: Getting Sunday off

Semien is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Semien will get his first day off of the season after starting at second base and leading off in each of Texas' first 15 games. With Semien getting off to a 5-for-38 start to April, he likely stands to benefit from a chance to clear his head and rest up Sunday. Designated hitter Joc Pederson will assume leadoff duties in the series finale, while utility man Josh Smith fills in for Semien at second base.