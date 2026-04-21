Marcus Semien News: Getting turn in leadoff spot
Semien will start at second base and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Semien is slashing only .234/.294/.312 on the season but has reached base eight times across his last four contests. The mini hot stretch has earned Semien a turn in the leadoff spot for the first time this season as the Mets try to snap an 11-game losing streak.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Semien See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 15: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 219 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Semien See More