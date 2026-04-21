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Marcus Semien News: Getting turn in leadoff spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Semien will start at second base and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Twins.

Semien is slashing only .234/.294/.312 on the season but has reached base eight times across his last four contests. The mini hot stretch has earned Semien a turn in the leadoff spot for the first time this season as the Mets try to snap an 11-game losing streak.

Marcus Semien
New York Mets
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