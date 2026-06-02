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Marcus Semien News: Goes deep again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Semien went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 loss against the Mariners.

Semien rocketed the seventh pitch of his at-bat against Emerson Hancock over the left-field fence in the sixth inning to give the Mets a brief 2-1 lead. It marked Semien's second homer in as many days and third long ball across his past seven games, during which he has gone 8-for-23 (.348). It's been a challenging first season in New York for the second baseman, who's hitting .228 with a .630 OPS, six homers, 23 RBI, 23 runs and five stolen bases across 60 games.

Marcus Semien
New York Mets
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