Marcus Semien News: Goes deep again Monday
Semien went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 loss against the Mariners.
Semien rocketed the seventh pitch of his at-bat against Emerson Hancock over the left-field fence in the sixth inning to give the Mets a brief 2-1 lead. It marked Semien's second homer in as many days and third long ball across his past seven games, during which he has gone 8-for-23 (.348). It's been a challenging first season in New York for the second baseman, who's hitting .228 with a .630 OPS, six homers, 23 RBI, 23 runs and five stolen bases across 60 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Semien See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Semien See More