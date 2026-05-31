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Marcus Semien News: Perfect at plate in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Semien went 2-for-2 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Marlins.

Semien reached base in each of his plate appearances for the first time this season, highlighted by a two-run blast in the second inning. The 35-year-old recorded a hit in all three games this weekend but will finish May with a .235 average across 28 contests. For the year, he's slashing .226/.280/.335 with five home runs, 22 RBI, 22 runs scored and five steals over 233 plate appearances.

Marcus Semien
New York Mets
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