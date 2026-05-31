Marcus Semien News: Perfect at plate in rout
Semien went 2-for-2 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Marlins.
Semien reached base in each of his plate appearances for the first time this season, highlighted by a two-run blast in the second inning. The 35-year-old recorded a hit in all three games this weekend but will finish May with a .235 average across 28 contests. For the year, he's slashing .226/.280/.335 with five home runs, 22 RBI, 22 runs scored and five steals over 233 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Semien See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Semien See More