Marcus Semien News: Plates four runs in loss
Semien went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in a loss to the Angels on Wednesday.
Semien got the scoring started for Texas with an RBI groundout in the first frame. He added a sacrifice fly in the third before launching a two-run homer in the seventh inning. The veteran infielder snapped a mini five-game slump during which he had gone 2-for-20 at the plate. Despite that brief rough stretch, Semien has been quite productive for about six weeks -- he's batting .312 with seven home runs, 25 RBI and 28 runs over his past 36 contests dating back to May 30.
