Marcus Semien News: Pops third homer
Semien went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Tigers.
The veteran second baseman took Ricky Vanasco deep in the eighth inning, the fifth of five Mets long balls on the afternoon. Semien has had a sluggish start to his tenure with his new team, but he may be getting comfortable -- over the last eight games he's batting .310 (9-for-29) with a double and two of his three homers on the year, as well as a 4:5 BB:K.
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