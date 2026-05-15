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Marcus Semien News: Pops third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Semien went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

The veteran second baseman took Ricky Vanasco deep in the eighth inning, the fifth of five Mets long balls on the afternoon. Semien has had a sluggish start to his tenure with his new team, but he may be getting comfortable -- over the last eight games he's batting .310 (9-for-29) with a double and two of his three homers on the year, as well as a 4:5 BB:K.

Marcus Semien
New York Mets
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