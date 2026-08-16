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Marcus Semien News: Receiving afternoon off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:01pm

Semien is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Semien will sit for the second time in four games as the Mets open up a spot at the keystone for Brett Baty in the series finale. The Mets could give the 35-year-old Semien more frequent days off down the stretch, as he's struggled to a career-worst 209/.269/.354 slash line during his first season in Queens.

Marcus Semien
New York Mets
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