Marcus Semien News: Receiving afternoon off
Semien is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Semien will sit for the second time in four games as the Mets open up a spot at the keystone for Brett Baty in the series finale. The Mets could give the 35-year-old Semien more frequent days off down the stretch, as he's struggled to a career-worst 209/.269/.354 slash line during his first season in Queens.
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