Marcus Semien News: Slaps fourth long ball in loss
Semien went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Reds.
Semien finally got the Mets on the board in the sixth inning, leading off the frame with a solo homer off Nick Lodolo after the left-hander had silenced New York's lineup through the first five frames. The blast was Semien's fourth homer of the season and a much-needed encouraging sign amid a recent slump. Entering Monday, the veteran infielder was batting just .158 with an ugly .171 OBP over his previous 10 games.
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