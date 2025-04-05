Marcus Semien News: Smacks leadoff homer

Semien went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday against the Rays.

Semien had a slow start to the season with zero extra-base hits across his first 32 plate appearances entering Saturday's game. He changed that promptly by popping a leadoff homer against Taj Bradley. However, he also struck out twice and now has a 25 percent strikeout rate for the campaign, well above his 14.6 percent clip for the last two seasons.