Marcus Semien News: Swats second spring homer
Semien went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.
Facing one of his former clubs, Semien drove a cutter from minor leaguer Grant Rogers over the left-field fence in the first inning. It was the veteran second baseman's second homer of the spring, but Semien hasn't exactly been locked in at the plate in camp, batting .172 (5-for-29) in 11 games with a 1:9 BB:K. After posting a career-low .669 OPS for the Rangers in 2025, the Mets are hoping Semien can rebound in a new environment while providing his usual strong defense, but the 35-year-old hasn't produced a hard-hit rate above the 26th percentile since 2021. There simply may not be much juice left to squeeze out of his bat.
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