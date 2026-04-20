Marcus Semien News: Swipes bag in loss
Semien went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Cubs.
The steal was Semien's first of the season. The veteran second baseman has had a sluggish start to the season, slashing .234/.294/.312 through 22 games with three doubles, a homer, three runs and eight RBI, but he could be heating up -- Semien's racked up six hits in the last four contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Semien See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Betting Picks for April 15: MLB Same-Game Parlays and Props5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 218 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Semien See More