Marcus Semien News: Swipes bag in loss

Semien went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

The steal was Semien's first of the season. The veteran second baseman has had a sluggish start to the season, slashing .234/.294/.312 through 22 games with three doubles, a homer, three runs and eight RBI, but he could be heating up -- Semien's racked up six hits in the last four contests.