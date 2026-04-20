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Marcus Semien News: Swipes bag in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Semien went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

The steal was Semien's first of the season. The veteran second baseman has had a sluggish start to the season, slashing .234/.294/.312 through 22 games with three doubles, a homer, three runs and eight RBI, but he could be heating up -- Semien's racked up six hits in the last four contests.

Marcus Semien
New York Mets
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