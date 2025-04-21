Marcus Stroman Injury: Needs longer than minimum IL stay

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Stroman is still "feeling some things" in his injured left knee and is likely to require more than 15 days on the injured list, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Stroman began playing catch a few days ago, but he's still not 100 percent and it's not clear when he might be ready to throw off a mound again. The right-hander is eligible to return in late April, but it sounds like it will be at least early May and perhaps longer before he'll be ready to return.