Marcus Stroman News: Draws start for exhibition opener

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Stroman will start Friday's Grapefruit League opener versus the Rays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Just under a week after he made a delayed arrival to spring training and told reporters that he had no intention of pitching out of the bullpen in 2025, Stroman will end up getting the starting nod for the Yankees' exhibition opener. Stroman looks like he'll remain on a starter's throwing schedule throughout the spring, but unless he's traded, he likely won't have a path to a rotation spot unless at least one of Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Luis Gil, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt isn't available to begin the season. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Boone said Wednesday that Schmidt is dealing with a "cranky back," but the injury doesn't yet appear to be anything that will jeopardize Schmidt's availability for Opening Day.