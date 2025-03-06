Marcus Stroman News: Likely to begin season in rotation

With Luis Gil (lat) set to miss extended time at the beginning of the campaign, Stroman is likely to be part of the Yankees' season-opening rotation, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gil isn't expected to be able to resume throwing for at least six weeks, which means that he isn't likely to be able to enter New York's rotation until sometime in June, at the earliest. As a result, Stroman, who has 252 career regular-season starts in 261 total outings to his name, is the logical choice to fill Gil's starting spot. Stroman posted a 4.31 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 154.2 regular-season innings covering 30 appearances last year, and he may have to pitch well early on to keep his rotation role. Among the pitchers who could push Stroman is rookie Will Warren, who struggled in a six-outing cup of coffee in the majors last season but has looked great in spring training so far, allowing just one run while registering an 11:2 K:BB over eight frames.