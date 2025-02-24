Fantasy Baseball
Marcus Stroman headshot

Marcus Stroman News: Not starting Tuesday anymore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Stroman, who had been scheduled to start Tuesday against the Twins in Fort Myers, will stay back in Tampa to pitch live batting practice instead, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stroman logged a scoreless inning with two hits allowed and one strikeout in his first start of the spring last week. If Clarke Schmidt is able to put his back issue in the rearview mirror, Stroman will likely open the year in a long-relief role, although he has been vocal this spring about wanting to start.

Marcus Stroman
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
