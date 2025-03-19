Marcus Stroman News: Posts strong start Wednesday

Stroman tossed three scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League game against Philadelphia on Wednesday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out three batters.

The only hit Stroman allowed was an infield single, though he did display a bit of wildness by walking two batters and plunking another. That led to him needing 64 pitches to get through three frames, but the overall results were mostly positive as the veteran righty prevented the Phillies from crossing the plate. Stroman struggled early this spring, but he's since bounced back and has a tolerable 4.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB over 9.2 spring innings. He's a leading candidate to open the season in the Yankees' rotation, due in part to long-term injuries to Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Luis Gil (lat).