Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman News: Says he won't pitch in bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Stroman reported to Yankees camp Friday and told reporters "I won't pitch out of the bullpen," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

While Stroman did not report with other pitchers and catchers earlier this week, he technically didn't have to report until Feb. 22, per the terms of MLB's collective bargaining agreement. As far as Stroman's role goes, while he insisted that "I'm a starter," there wouldn't currently appear to be any room for him in the Yankees' rotation. That can change, of course, with an injury or a trade. Stroman held a 4.31 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 154.2 regular-season innings in 2024, which covered 29 starts and one relief appearance.

