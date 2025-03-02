Marcus Stroman News: Shelled in second spring outing

Stroman allowed four runs on four hits while striking out one batter over 2.2 innings in a Grapefruit League game against Atlanta on Sunday.

Stroman gave up solo homers to Austin Riley and Matt Olson in the first inning and exited with two outs in the third after giving up a pair of doubles in the frame. The veteran hurler has been adamant about wanting to be in the rotation rather than coming out of the bullpen this season, and there may be a starting spot available with Luis Gil's Opening Day status in question due to a shoulder injury. However, Stroman hasn't made much of a case for such a role this spring, as he's posted a 9.82 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through 3.2 frames covering two appearances.