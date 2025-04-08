Mark Canha Injury: Collides with wall, exits game

Canha was removed from Tuesday's game against the Twins with an apparent injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Canha ran into the outfield wall while attempting to catch a fly ball in the fifth inning. He remained in the game immediately after the incident but was replaced on defense when the Royals took the field in the top of the sixth. It's not immediately clear what kind of injury the 36-year-old is dealing with, but the Royals should provide more details once they get a closer look at him.