Mark Canha News: Activated from injured list

The Royals reinstated Canha (hip) from the injured list Saturday.

A left abductor strain sent Canha to the injured list April 9, and he'll now rejoin the active roster following a minimum-length stay on the IL. The 36-year-old veteran played three rehab games at Triple-A Omaha, during which he went 2-for-10 with three runs scored. With Canha fully healthy and MJ Melendez now in Triple-A, the former is likely to see increased playing time in left field going forward.