Mark Canha News: Falls short of Opening Day roster
The Rangers informed Canha on Monday that he won't be included on the Opening Day roster, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Canha, who slashed .300/.333/.525 during Cactus League play, fell short in his battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster, as Texas elected to keep Andrew McCutchen over him as a right-handed-hitting option at designated hitter and in the corner outfield. The 37-year-old indicated he doesn't plan to report to Triple-A Round Rock but will stay with the Rangers through their final exhibition game Tuesday.
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