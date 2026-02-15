Mark Canha News: Joins Texas on camp deal
Canha signed Sunday with the Rangers on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.
The 37-year-old first baseman/outfielder will compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster this spring, with a strong performance in the Cactus League perhaps being his ticketed to securing a short-side platoon role with Texas. Before being cut loose by the Royals in August, Canha saw action in 46 games for Kansas City last season, slashing .212/.272/.265 with one home run and six RBI across 125 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Canha See More
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, July 7223 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target225 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target232 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target239 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, June 18242 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Canha See More