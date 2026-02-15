Mark Canha headshot

Mark Canha News: Joins Texas on camp deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Canha signed Sunday with the Rangers on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

The 37-year-old first baseman/outfielder will compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster this spring, with a strong performance in the Cactus League perhaps being his ticketed to securing a short-side platoon role with Texas. Before being cut loose by the Royals in August, Canha saw action in 46 games for Kansas City last season, slashing .212/.272/.265 with one home run and six RBI across 125 plate appearances.

