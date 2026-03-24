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Mark Canha News: Loses out on roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 6:29am

Canha was beat out by Andrew McCutchen for a spot on the Rangers' roster, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Canha, who slashed .300/.333/.525, indicated he does not intend to go to Triple-A but will stay with the Rangers through their final exhibition game Tuesday. He will pursue another major league job.

Mark Canha
 Free Agent
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