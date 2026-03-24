Mark Canha News: Loses out on roster spot
Canha was beat out by Andrew McCutchen for a spot on the Rangers' roster, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Canha, who slashed .300/.333/.525, indicated he does not intend to go to Triple-A but will stay with the Rangers through their final exhibition game Tuesday. He will pursue another major league job.
Mark Canha
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Canha See More
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, July 7260 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target262 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target269 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target276 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, June 18279 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Canha See More