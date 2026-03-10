Mark Canha News: Responds to competition
Canha started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Monday's spring game against the Padres.
Canha, who hit safely for a fourth straight Cactus League games, seemingly has responded to the Rangers' recent signing of Andrew McCutchen. The two veterans are competing for a spot as a right-handed hitting complement to Joc Pederson at designated hitter and as a depth outfielder. Canha has more recent experience in the outfield, having started 133 games there over the past three seasons compared to McCutchen's 20.
