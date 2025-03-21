Mark Canha News: Shipped to KC

The Brewers traded Canha to the Royals on Friday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Canha was unlikely to make the Brewers' Opening Day roster after going just 2-for-23 with two RBI and four runs scored in nine spring contests. The Royals will gladly take him in, however, and Rogers notes that the 36-year-old veteran will be part of the big-league squad's bench. Because he was on a minor-league deal with Milwaukee, Canha will need to be added to Kansas City's 40-man roster first.