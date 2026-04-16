Mark Canha News: Splits with Texas

Canha requested his release from the Rangers on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Canha is seeking a big-league opportunity elsewhere after signing a minor-league contract with Texas in February. The 37-year-old has opened the 2026 campaign at the team's extended spring training site in Arizona, and he has yet to appear in a contest. Canha produced a .212 average with one home run, six RBI and nine runs scored over 113 at-bats in 46 regular-season contests with the Royals in 2025, and there's a good chance another squad will give him a shot with their major-league roster this season.