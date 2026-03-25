Mark Canha headshot

Mark Canha News: Staying in organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Canha told the Rangers on Wednesday that he will remain with the organization for the time being, despite not winning a spot on the Opening Day roster, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After he was unable to beat out Andrew McCutchen for a spot on the Opening Day squad as a reserve corner outfielder/designated hitter, Canha initially informed the Rangers that he didn't plan on reporting to Triple-A Round Rock. However, after evaluating his options, Canha appears to have had a change of heart and will stick around in the organization, at least temporarily. It's unclear if he intends to head to Round Rock when the Triple-A season gets underway Friday, or if he'll simply remain at extended spring training in Arizona.

Mark Canha
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Canha See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mark Canha See More
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, July 7
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, July 7
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
261 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
263 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
270 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
277 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, June 18
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, June 18
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
280 days ago