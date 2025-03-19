Mark Leiter Injury: Faces hitters Wednesday

Leiter (back) completed an 18-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Leiter said after the workout that he feels ready to go for Opening Day, but the Yankees will likely want to see him pitch in at least one or two more Grapefruit League or minor-league games this spring before locking him into their bullpen to begin the season. The right-hander last pitched in the Grapefruit League on March 6 before the back injury cropped up.