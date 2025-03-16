Mark Leiter Injury: On track for Opening Day
Leiter (back) said he felt good during his bullpen session Sunday and expects to be ready for Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
It was reported earlier Sunday that Leiter didn't throw his live batting practice session as scheduled, but he still ended up taking the mound. The right-hander has been slowed the past few days by the back issue but could be good to go for the start of the season.
